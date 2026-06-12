Brazil took a historic step in defense and aerospace technology by officially presenting its first supersonic fighter jet assembled on national soil.

The ceremony, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Defense Minister José Múcio, took place in São Paulo and brought together civilian and military authorities in what was described as an unprecedented milestone in Latin America.

According to EFE and AFP, the aircraft is an F-39E Gripen, developed by Swedish company Saab in collaboration with Brazil’s Embraer, and its local manufacturing places Brazil among the few countries in the world capable of producing fighter jets of this kind.

How the project developed and what it means for Brazilian sovereignty

The contract for the purchase of the Gripen was signed in 2014 and includes a total of 36 units, of which 15 will be produced entirely in Brazil . The decision to assemble the aircraft locally responded to a policy aimed at ensuring access to advanced technology and strengthening the armed forces’ logistical independence and maintenance capabilities.

During the event, Lula christened the aircraft by pouring champagne over the fuselage and then flew over the region accompanied by the plane. For his part, Minister Múcio stressed that the project makes it possible to consolidate the country’s deterrent power and expand its ability to guarantee national sovereignty and regional security.

What are the aircraft’s technical characteristics

The model presented belongs to the Gripen F series, a twin-seat version designed for advanced training, control missions, and operations that require two crew members. The aircraft measures 15.9 meters in length, has a wingspan of 8.6 meters, and a maximum takeoff weight of 16,500 kilograms.

It is equipped with an engine with a maximum thrust of 98 kN and has ten hardpoints for weapons and external systems. One of its most notable features is the ability to refuel in flight, which greatly expands its range and operational flexibility.

What other projects are part of Brazil’s military modernization plan

The country has a $5 billion military budget approved through 2027, intended to modernize its armed forces and boost the national defense industry. Within that framework, the Gripen is only one of the active fronts.

The plan also includes the local manufacturing of KC-390 transport aircraft and the development of submarines with foreign technology, all assembled or produced on Brazilian territory. Together, these initiatives position Brazil as the most advanced military and aerospace power in the region.