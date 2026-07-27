A little-known immigration document can become a key alternative for thousands of foreigners seeking to keep their chances of entering the United States again.

The authorization does not work like a traditional U.S. visa, but it allows people who complete Form I-512, meet certain conditions, and have an ongoing immigration process to request a legal return to the country.

What Form I-512 is and why it allows entry to the United States without a visa

Form I-512, known as Advance Parole authorization , is a document issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that allows certain foreigners to request permission to travel outside the country and return while keeping an open immigration case.

Unlike a U.S. visa, this document does not function as a general authorization to enter for anyone. Its main purpose is to prevent certain immigrants from losing the ability to continue their cases when they temporarily leave U.S. territory.

For example, it may benefit people who have pending applications related to:

Adjustment of status to obtain permanent residency (Green Card) .

Certain humanitarian applications.

Some special immigration processes authorized by USCIS.

Who can apply for permission to return to the United States without a visa

The benefit is mainly aimed at foreigners who meet certain immigration conditions and need to travel outside the country without abandoning their cases.

Among the most important requirements are:

Have an active immigration case before USCIS.

Correctly submit the corresponding application to obtain the travel permit.

Have a valid reason to request the authorization.

Not be in categories that may prevent approval of the benefit.

USCIS evaluates each case individually and may reject applications if it considers that there are immigration records, legal issues, or other factors affecting eligibility.

The document does not guarantee automatic entry into the United States

Although Form I-512 allows people to request reentry to the country without a conventional visa, travelers should keep in mind that it does not automatically guarantee admission at the border .

When a person arrives in the United States with an approved Advance Parole, agents of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office conduct a review and determine whether entry should be allowed.

For this reason, specialists recommend carefully reviewing the permit conditions before traveling and avoiding leaving the country without the approved authorization.

How to apply for Form I-512 and what each immigrant should keep in mind

To apply for this benefit, interested parties must submit the corresponding form to USCIS and meet the requirements established by the immigration agency.

During the process, it is important to include correct information, supporting documents, and explain the need for the trip. A mistake in the application can cause delays or even a denial.

For many immigrants, this authorization represents an important opportunity because it allows them to keep an immigration process active while taking an international trip without having to start a visa application again.