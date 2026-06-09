The Donald Trump administration continues to tighten its immigration measures and affects thousands of people throughout the United States. On Monday, June 8, the Department of Justice confirmed it would move forward with procedures to revoke citizenship.

This is the denaturalization campaign that the Government has been promoting since the start of the year. It mainly focuses on foreign-born Americans accused of having obtained citizenship fraudulently.

United States confirmed that all these people will be immigrants again under the law: What is the denaturalization campaign?

The denaturalization campaign being driven by the Donald Trump administration aims to strip citizenship from all those people who obtained it in some fraudulent way, such as hiding information or making false statements during the immigration process.

The memorandum published by the Department of Justice makes clear that they will move forward against cases involving:

People who hid serious criminal records

Individuals linked to terrorism or national security threats

Members of criminal organizations or gangs

People who committed immigration, financial, or medical fraud

Naturalized citizens who allegedly lied or hid relevant information when applying for citizenship

What is a denaturalization process?

It is a judicial procedure the Government uses to request that a citizenship obtained through naturalization be revoked. In other words: it does not affect those who were born within U.S. territory, but rather those who later acquired citizenship.

It is not a random or automatic process, since a case must be brought before a federal judge and the Government must prove that there was fraud, concealment, or a legal cause that affected naturalization.

What happens if citizenship is lost in the United States?

If a court orders denaturalization, the person will lose citizenship and return to the immigration status they had before naturalizing, if any legal status is retained, since in some cases it can end in deportation to the country of origin.