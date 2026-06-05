Both the United Kingdom, Australia and China have tightened immigration controls and now do not allow entry to or exit from the country to those who have an expired passport or insufficient validity according to the new international requirements.

Airport authorities and immigration agencies emphasized that many people are unaware that some destinations require a minimum number of months of remaining validity on the passport to authorize travel.

What procedure travelers must complete before leaving the country

The main requirement is to renew the passport before it expires or when it has only a short period of validity left.

Many countries require the document to have at least six months of validity from the planned date of entry.

What are the restrictions for entering the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of the European destinations with the greatest historical and cultural significance for Mexican travelers. Mexicans do not need a visa for tourist stays of up to 180 days.

But since January 8, 2025, it is mandatory to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before boarding.

How to get the ETA to enter the United Kingdom

It is requested online via the official UK ETA app, costs £10, is valid for 2 years, and allows multiple entries. A valid passport, proof of accommodation, sufficient funds, and a return ticket are required; and you cannot work as a tourist.

What restrictions does Australia impose

Argentinians need a mandatory visa for any type of trip, without exceptions. It is a destination that arouses interest because of its unique combination of extreme nature, modern cities with a high quality of life, and a university education system with international recognition.

The most common visa is the Visitor Visa Subclass 600, which allows stays of 3 to 12 months depending on the case. It is processed online through ImmiAccount and can take up to six weeks.

A valid passport, financial solvency, and an itinerary are required. Working is not allowed. The downside is that there is no Working Holiday Visa available for Mexicans.

Why travel to China and what is needed

China is attractive for its cultural, historical, and commercial importance. A visa is required to enter.

The type of visa depends on the reason:

L, for tourism

M, for business

F, for academic exchange

X, for studies

Z, for work.

It is processed at the Chinese Embassy or online. It is recommended to apply one month in advance.

A passport with 6 months of validity, a form, photos, and documentation according to the type are required. The only exception is Hong Kong and Macau, which do not require a visa for stays of less than 90 days.

There is also a visa-free transit permit of up to 240 hours at specific airports.