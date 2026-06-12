The tender for the construction of part of the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train has been awarded to Carlos Slim.

The Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF) reported that the competition related to segments 13 and 14, which includes the Saltillo-Santa Catarina stretch, attracted the attention of several consortia with large-scale proposals; however, none of them managed to beat the bid submitted by the magnate’s companies.

According to the available data, Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción received the highest score, securing the execution of a project that is essential for connectivity, as well as representing an investment of more than 31 billion pesos.

Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train: the ambitious project led by Carlos Slim

This is a fundamental process when it comes to validating the contract, as it is the official way to guarantee transparency in a sector where tenders are often under public scrutiny.

With work having begun on September 30, according to details provided by the ARTF, the rail project will span 111 kilometers and will have a completion period of 960 calendar days.

It is worth noting that Mexico’s Tax Administration Service will play a key role in this project, as it will be the government institution before which the companies must comply with their tax obligations.

Competition for the project: Carlos Slim’s role

This victory reinforces his position as one of the most influential businessmen in infrastructure in Mexico. In addition, the project falls within Mexico’s passenger rail revival plan, with key projects aimed at modernizing mobility and strengthening connectivity throughout the region.

In the tender awarded to Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción, other companies with extensive experience in major projects participated, such as Comsa, responsible for the rehabilitation of Metro Line 12; ICA, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones; AZVI; and OHL. However, none of them matched the score of the consortium led by Carlos Slim.