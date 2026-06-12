The immigration offices of Peru, Bolivia, and Venezuela continue to apply strict checks for those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. Lacking an updated document can lead to delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry to or exit from the territory.

At the same time, airlines and border agencies continue to require the presentation of a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities stress that each case is subject to the immigration rules of the destination country and the policies of the airlines.

Attention: what happens in Bolivia with expired passports

In Bolivia, foreigners must present a valid and current passport or a form of identification recognized by international agreements to enter or leave the country.

If a person tries to travel with an expired passport, they may face restrictions to board international flights or complete immigration procedures, since Bolivian regulations require current documentation for entry and exit movements from national territory.

For Bolivian citizens, to leave the country a valid passport or a current identity card is required when there is an international agreement that allows it. To return to Bolivia, they may prove their identity and nationality with different valid documents or, in exceptional situations, through a consular safe-conduct.

What Venezuela requires to enter or leave the country

In Venezuela, immigration authorities require Venezuelan citizens to travel with a valid Venezuelan passport to enter or leave the country.

In addition, those with dual nationality must also present the Venezuelan document, even if they have another valid passport.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and immigration control could prevent the trip until the document is renewed.

Unlike Colombia, which maintains exceptions for some Venezuelan citizens with expired passports, Venezuela does not generally recognize the use of expired documents for air travel and requires compliance with the requirements established by the immigration authorities.

Peru also requires current documentation for travel

Peru requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during immigration control.

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require them to have a valid passport when leaving the country.

In addition, although some Peruvian citizens can travel to neighboring countries using their national ID thanks to regional agreements, for many international destinations it remains mandatory to present a valid passport.

If the document is expired, airlines or Migration authorities may deny boarding or prevent entry depending on the destination and the passenger’s nationality.

What documents immigration authorities usually check

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: