Processing the American passport is a mandatory requirement for all Americans planning to travel abroad, as part of the list of documents requested by the authorities when certifying identity at an international level.

To obtain it, it is not only necessary to submit Form DS-11 but also to gather essential evidence to deliver to the authorized center, which must be provided in the format indicated by the authorities.

On this point, the State Department makes it clear that under no circumstances will digital evidence be accepted; it must be provided in physical form.

Passports are not processed with digital proof of citizenship: the documents applicants may present

“ We do not accept digital proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a mobile or electronic birth certificate. You must present physical proof of citizenship ,” states the State Department.

To meet this requirement, it is possible to present proof of citizenship primary or secondary:

Primary proof of citizenship

Birth certificate in the United States

A valid, undamaged American passport (for example, for minors under 16 who cannot renew)

Consular Report of Birth Abroad or Birth Certificate Abroad

Naturalization certificate

Certificate of citizenship

Secondary proof of citizenship

When none of the documents listed above can be presented, the following may be provided:

A delayed birth certificate

A Letter of No Record

Early records or public documents such as a baptismal certificate, hospital birth certificate, U.S. census record, etc.

Those who cannot present either primary or secondary proof will have to request a file search if they ever had an American passport or a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. This is done by completing the file search request and including it in the process.

The full steps to apply for an American passport for the first time

This procedure must be carried out by those who:

Are applying for the passport for the first time

Need to apply for a copy due to theft, loss, or severe damage

Have a copy issued more than 15 years ago or from when they were under 16

Changed their name legally and do not have a document to prove it

To carry out the process, it will be necessary to bring the following documents to a passport acceptance facility or an authorized center:

Completed and printed Form DS-11

Proof of citizenship in an acceptable format

Photo ID, such as a driver’s license

Photocopies of the proof of citizenship and the identity document

Acceptable photograph

Pay the required fees

Once issued, this type of copy is valid for a maximum of 10 years.