When applying for an American passport using Form DS-11, Special Passport Acceptance Fairs are a great option for those who cannot attend centers on the usual days and hours of service.

Organized, for example, by post offices and libraries, these spaces allow the document process to begin at times of day or in places where there are normally no conventional centers available.

In this regard, the official website of the State Department publishes the dates when the different locations will be open.

Process the passport on Saturday, October 24: where the process can be started

According to the details in the shared calendar, the available locations this Saturday, October 24 to begin the process are:

Dena’ina Center (600 W 7th Ave)

In Arkansas

From 9 am to 3 pm

The appointment is made here

La Habra City Hall (110 E La Habra Blvd)

In California

From 9:30 am to 2 pm

The appointment is made by calling 562-383-4200

Georgia State University - Clarkston Campus (555 N Indian Creek Dr)

In Georgia

From 10 am to 2 pm

Walk-ins accepted

Dena’ina Center (600 W 7th Ave)

In Arkansas

From 9 am to 3 pm

The appointment is made here

Geauga County Library (16167 East High St)

In Ohio

From 9 am to 1 pm

Walk-ins accepted

Kathleen Post Office (6316 Kathleen Rd)

In Florida

From 9 am to 2 pm

The appointment is made here

Essex County Office West Orange (560 Northfield Ave)

In New Jersey

From 9 am to 3 pm

The appointment is made here

What documents are needed to attend one of these fairs

The fairs are intended for anyone eligible to apply for a passport through Form DS-11. To attend, it will be necessary to:

Fill out all required fields of Form DS-11.

Bring the printed form.

Provide proof of U.S. citizenship, it must be physical, no exceptions.

Bring a government-issued photo ID.

Provide photocopies of both the citizenship evidence and the photo ID.

Have a photo that is considered acceptable for the process.

Pay the corresponding fees for the type of passport being requested.

All details of the full process can be consulted here.