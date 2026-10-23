The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for stays of up to 90 days without having to apply for a visa.

To be able to pass through controls, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) is issued that is electronically linked to the passport, so it is necessary for the document to meet certain conditions.

What passport is needed to apply for the ESTA Authorization?

According to the U.S. Department of State’s official website, travelers must have an electronic passport to obtain an ESTA authorization.

This document incorporates a chip that stores biometric information and allows the traveler’s identity to be verified. For its part, the ESTA authorization is electronically linked to the passport used during the application. If an emergency or temporary passport is being used to enter the United States through the VWP, it must also be electronic.

In addition, it must meet validity requirements, such as not having tears or stains or unauthorized signatures and stamps, not having been reported lost, and having less than six months of validity, unless the country of origin is included in the Six-Month Club.

If you have traveled to or have dual nationality of these countries, you will not be able to obtain the ESTA Authorization

The Department of State cites the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act enacted in 2015, which establishes that travelers who may fall into any of these categories cannot enter the United States with ESTA and must apply for a visa:

Those with dual nationality of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

Those who have traveled to or have been present in Cuba since January 12, 2021.

Those who have traveled to or been present in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen since March 1, 2011.

Which countries are included in the Visa Waiver Program?

The updated list of countries included in the Visa Waiver Program is: