Health authorities ordered the recall of certain batches of a well-known medicine for the thyroid after identifying an issue related to its manufacturing.

The measure aims to prevent possible health risks for patients who use this treatment regularly.

Which medicine did the FDA withdraw?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled certain batches of levothyroxine sodium, a drug indicated to replace or supplement thyroid hormone in patients with hypothyroidism and other thyroid-related conditions.

According to the information released by health authorities in the United States, the measure was adopted after a problem was detected that could compromise the quality of the medicine and affect the treatment of those who take it.

The recall does not mean that all levothyroxine products should stop being used, but only those belonging to the batches identified by the manufacturer and the regulatory agency.

Why was this medicine withdrawn from the market?

The FDA explained that the recall is due to a problem detected during quality control checks, which could affect the potency or stability of the medicine.

In the case of levothyroxine, receiving a dose lower or higher than prescribed can alter disease control and cause symptoms related to how the thyroid gland functions.

Among the possible consequences are:

Fatigue or weakness.

Changes in heart rhythm.

Changes in body weight.

Nervousness or tremors.

Other symptoms associated with inadequate treatment.

What should patients who have this medicine do?

Health authorities recommend checking the lot number of the medicine before continuing to use it.

If the product corresponds to one of the withdrawn batches, patients should:

Do not stop treatment on your own.

Consult your doctor or pharmacist.

Check whether the package is part of the announced recall.

Request a replacement when appropriate.

The FDA reminds you that abruptly stopping thyroid treatment without medical supervision can also pose a health risk.

How can you check whether a medicine was recalled by the FDA?

The FDA periodically publishes medicine, food, supplement recalls, and medical devices through its official channels.

Before discarding a medicine or changing a treatment, authorities recommend:

Confirm that the product is part of the recall.

Check the lot number and expiration date.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Always consult a health professional.

These measures help reduce risks and ensure that patients continue to receive safe and effective treatment.