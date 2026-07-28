As the years go by, it becomes more important to find friendly physical activities for the human body.

Although exercises such as walking and stationary cycling have become the most recommended alternatives for older adults, there is an option that generates more cardiovascular benefits.

The exercise that protects the heart and improves circulation

In addition to being an accessible practice, which can be done both in a group and alone at home, it does not require paying for a subscription or buying expensive equipment.

It is yoga, a practice that is often left aside for higher-intensity exercises such as the gym or cardio.

By acting on the body and the nervous system at the same time, it forces the heart to pump blood more intensely. It translates into a high-efficiency workout that can improve cardiorespiratory endurance over the course of sessions.

What are the benefits of doing yoga, the most effective exercise that protects the heart

Practicing it regularly helps lower blood pressure, especially for those who suffer from mild or moderate hypertension . This is because it relaxes blood vessels and reduces activation of the “alert” nervous system.

Yoga places great emphasis on breathing techniques, deep relaxation, and mindful breathing. These factors can lower resting heart rate and increase lung capacity.

Regarding circulation , it can improve endothelial function, which means it promotes arterial dilation.

Experts’ recommendations to improve circulation

A study published in PubMed details that exercise significantly improves physical capacity, reduces cardiac biomarkers (indicators of heart stress), and improves quality of life.

Having a good yoga session depends not only on flexibility and doing the poses well, but also on following certain guidelines such as mindful breathing, correct alignment, mental presence and relaxation.