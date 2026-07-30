Keeping the heart healthy is one of the main goals of physical activity. Among the different options available, health specialists point out that swimming is one of the most complete exercises to strengthen the cardiovascular system and improve circulation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, swimming is an aerobic workout that allows the whole body to be worked at the same time and offers direct benefits for the heart, lungs, and muscles, in addition to being a low-impact activity.

Unlike other sports that are more demanding on the joints, exercising in water combines resistance and buoyancy, which reduces wear and tear on the body while keeping the cardiovascular system active.

Swimming: why it is the best exercise to protect the heart

Specialists explain that swimming is a form of cardiovascular exercise, which means it helps strengthen the heart and improve its function.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, swimming regularly can produce several positive effects on heart health, including:

Improving cholesterol levels

Lowering blood pressure

Reducing the risk of heart disease

Even research cited by the specialists indicates that people who swim have a 41% lower risk of dying from heart disease or stroke compared with those who do not practice this activity.

In addition, exercising in water may also be an appropriate option for people recovering from certain heart conditions, always under medical supervision.

How swimming improves circulation and strengthens the whole body

Another major benefit of swimming is its impact on blood circulation. By moving the whole body against the resistance of the water, the muscles work constantly, and the heart must pump blood more efficiently.

This process contributes to:

Improving blood flow throughout the body

Strengthening the cardiovascular system

Increasing lung capacity

In addition, water reduces the impact on the joints, making swimming an ideal activity for people with joint pain, overweight, or reduced mobility.