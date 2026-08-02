Traffic authorities have tightened controls against drivers who use their cell phones while driving.

Those who accumulate these infractions could face the suspension or revocation of the driver’s license after a review of their record under the point system in force in each state.

Why can using a cell phone make you lose your driver’s license?

In the United States, using a mobile phone while driving is considered a serious infraction, especially when the driver holds the device to send messages, make calls, or use applications while driving.

In most cases, this behavior does not cause an automatic loss of the license, but it does add points to the driving record.

If the offender continues to accumulate penalties for other traffic violations, the DMV can begin proceedings to suspend or revoke the license.

How does the points system for traffic violations work?

Each state sets its own points system, although the mechanism is usually similar.

When a driver commits an infraction, a certain number of points is assigned according to the severity of the violation. Among the behaviors that can trigger penalties are:

Using a cell phone while driving , when state law prohibits it.

Exceeding speed limits.

Driving recklessly.

Failing to obey traffic signs.

Causing accidents through negligence.

If the driver reaches the point limit set by state law within the established period, authorities may review their file and apply additional penalties.

What penalties can the authorities apply?

Depending on the state and the driver’s history, the consequences may include:

Temporary suspension of the driver’s license.

Revocation of the license in serious or repeat cases.

Financial fines.

Requirement to attend road safety courses.

Increase in car insurance costs.

Who is at greater risk of losing their license?

Drivers who show repeat offenses or accumulate several infractions in a short period are the ones who face a higher risk of suspension.

Those who may also be reviewed include:

They maintain a record with numerous points.

They commit infractions related to distracted driving.

They are involved in accidents resulting from using a cell phone.

They repeatedly fail to comply with traffic rules.

In these cases, the DMV or the relevant state agency can evaluate the complete record before deciding whether the permit to drive should be kept or withdrawn.