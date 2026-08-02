To enter the United States, Mexican citizens must be able to present a U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip and a passport that is within its validity period and can be considered valid under international criteria.

In this way, presenting a seriously damaged passport can cause entry to the country to be denied even if you have a valid visa. Those who have a Mexican passport in this condition and want to travel to the United States must renew it.

The United States prohibits entry to Mexicans who present a seriously damaged passport: How can you tell if it is still valid?

For a passport to be considered valid it must not show any of these details:

The personal data page is torn, perforated, or partially detached.

The photograph or biographical data is illegible.

The electronic chip in the biometric passport is damaged.

Pages are missing or it has serious damage from water, fire, or other causes.

Renewing the passport in Mexico: step by step

The renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) by following these steps:

Schedule an appointment at an SRE office. Complete the corresponding application. Submit the previous passport, whenever applicable. Provide the required documentation to prove identity and nationality. Pay the established fees. Attend the appointment in person for biometric data collection and issuance of the new document

Applying for a U.S. visa from Mexico: everything you need to know

Mexican citizens traveling to the United States for tourism or business must apply for a B1/B2 visa, a process carried out through the U.S. Department of State :