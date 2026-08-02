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To enter the United States, Mexican citizens must be able to present a U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip and a passport that is within its validity period and can be considered valid under international criteria.
In this way, presenting a seriously damaged passport can cause entry to the country to be denied even if you have a valid visa. Those who have a Mexican passport in this condition and want to travel to the United States must renew it.
The United States prohibits entry to Mexicans who present a seriously damaged passport: How can you tell if it is still valid?
For a passport to be considered valid it must not show any of these details:
- The personal data page is torn, perforated, or partially detached.
- The photograph or biographical data is illegible.
- The electronic chip in the biometric passport is damaged.
- Pages are missing or it has serious damage from water, fire, or other causes.
Renewing the passport in Mexico: step by step
The renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) by following these steps:
- Schedule an appointment at an SRE office.
- Complete the corresponding application.
- Submit the previous passport, whenever applicable.
- Provide the required documentation to prove identity and nationality.
- Pay the established fees.
- Attend the appointment in person for biometric data collection and issuance of the new document
Applying for a U.S. visa from Mexico: everything you need to know
Mexican citizens traveling to the United States for tourism or business must apply for a B1/B2 visa, a process carried out through the U.S. Department of State:
- Complete the DS-160 Form online.
- Have a valid Mexican passport.
- Upload a photograph that meets the official specifications.
- Pay the corresponding application fee.
- Create an account in the appointments system and schedule the required interviews.
- Attend the Applicant Service Center (CAS) for biometric data collection and, afterward, go to the interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate, unless you qualify for an interview waiver.