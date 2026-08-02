En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Sunday, August 2, 2026. Find out what your forecast for the day is and get ready for what will happen.

Happy Sunday: the Moon in Libra opposite Neptune awakens love and sensitivity, and Pluto adds magnetism that can transform idealization into a deeper connection.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Today, love will burst into your life like a magical episode capable of transforming everything. If you already have a partner, this is the time to behave like a devoted companion, offering all your affection and attention. It is an ideal occasion to rekindle the flame: organize a romantic dinner or set aside quality time for your loved one. And if you are single, someone special could appear on the horizon. Let that person stir your inspiration, because love can reveal aspects of yourself that you did not know. Let yourself be carried away by your natural charisma, without fears or reservations, and you will notice how everything aligns in your favor. Keep in mind that to love is not only to receive, but also to give. Practice generosity in your gestures and do not be surprised if love becomes a beautiful mirror of your personal growth. Open your heart and allow bonds to grow stronger today. The energy you radiate will attract people who are in tune with your essence. Keep a positive and receptive attitude and you will see how life gifts you moments of happiness through genuine connections.

Taurus

Today is a good time to reflect on the discomforts that come from past experiences that are still unresolved. The key will be to recognize and face those feelings and pay attention to your emotional well-being. Do not forget to take care of yourself, incorporating healthy habits that help you regain balance.

Adding exercise to your daily routine will be essential. Choose an activity you enjoy, such as walking, practicing yoga, or any other form of movement that lifts your energy. This will benefit not only your body, but also your mood and the clarity of your mind. Today is an ideal day to practice purification rituals that help you let go of what no longer serves you. This can range from meditating to keeping a journal where you record your thoughts and emotions. Do not hesitate to seek support from your loved ones; sometimes expressing what you feel is very liberating. Remember that the path to well-being is a continuous process. Every step forward, no matter how small, in your personal healing is an achievement. Accept the process and work on yourself with love and patience.

Leo

Today, Leo, yesterday still holds valuable lessons for you. What you have learned can serve as a guide in your progress toward a prosperous business. It is a good time to look back and assess how your experiences have shaped your financial decisions. If you were waiting for the return of money you lent, today you could receive favorable news. The closing of this cycle on the material level could translate into greater stability and well-being. Remember that the universe is on your side and aligns so that you achieve the balance you desire.

Today is a favorable day to make financial decisions. Pay attention to the signs the universe sends you; they may lead you toward healthier finances and an encouraging future. Your intuition and the experience you have gained will drive you to move forward with confidence.

The prosperity you seek is not limited to money; it also includes your emotional well-being.

Virgo

Today you will receive positive news about your finances. Your ability to manage money will stand out, and you will know how to make the right decisions to invest wisely. Maintain a calm and cautious stance, avoiding getting involved in matters that could harm you. Moderation will be your best ally in business. Do not rush to close deals without evaluating them in depth. Take the necessary time to analyze opportunities and build strategic alliances that benefit you on the road to prosperity. Keep in mind that, although everything looks favorable today, it is essential to maintain dedication and effort. Patience is essential: each step you take will bring you closer to your financial goals. Trust your intuition and your ability to manage your affairs.

Libra

Today is a good time to reconnect with yourself and analyze how your relationships influence your life. Do not rush matters of the heart; give yourself the space you need to think about what you truly want. Listen to your intuition and put your happiness first. Surround yourself with people who inspire you and encourage you to bring out your best self. The energy you project into your environment influences your well-being; therefore, choose carefully the people you spend your time with. Now is an ideal time to look inward: consider writing a journal or meditating to better understand your emotions and desires. The clarity you gain will be of great value when making decisions about your love life. Do not forget that your happiness comes first.

Scorpio

Today you will experience a unique connection with your surroundings.

You will feel part of a vast universal family, united by invisible threads of love and compassion.

This is an ideal time to open your heart and remain receptive to the blessings life places on your path.

Learn to discover grace in the small moments. Life is full of small nuances that we often ignore, but that, if we stop to value them, can give us great joy. Every act of kindness you offer will be a step forward in your spiritual development. Remember that practicing compassion not only benefits those around you, but also enriches you. The generosity of the heart will connect you with the human essence and fill you with gratitude. Today, let love flow through you and be a light that guides others. Every act of kindness you have will not only transform those around you, but also yourself.

Capricorn

Today you will adopt a more professional and focused outlook, which will allow you to forge strategic alliances to bring your family and close circle's hopes to life. Connect with your purpose and project your goals out into the world; you are at a key moment to move toward them. It is essential to manage your emotions with maturity. Staying calm and focused will be key today, as your success will depend on maintaining a balanced attitude in the face of the challenges that arise. Keep in mind that every step toward your goals requires effort and commitment. Do not stray from your path and hold firmly to your decisions, trusting that consistency will take you far. In addition, this is a good time to explore new opportunities in the professional sphere.

Sagittarius

Today your heart will open to new opportunities. You will show yourself to be more affectionate and supportive toward those around you, which will awaken your most altruistic side. It is an ideal time to take part in humanitarian causes and collaborate as a team with others. Every action you take will help make the world a more harmonious and hopeful place. By participating in actions that help others, you will feel a deeper connection with your sense of life and its essence. Remember that kindness is contagious: when you act from the heart, you inspire those around you to do the same. Your positive energy will have a notable impact on your surroundings and, at the same time, will fill you with satisfaction and joy. Today, let your light shine and allow your actions to speak louder than your words.

Aquarius

Today is an ideal time to draw closer to your highest ideals. I invite you to align your mind with a positive frequency, because that way you will attract everything that promotes your spiritual development. Keep an optimistic outlook and remain receptive to new opportunities. Remember that your thoughts work like magnets: everything you imagine clearly and confidently can open doors for you to make your wishes come true. Try to guide your thoughts with intention and clearly imagine what you want to manifest in your life. This is a favorable time to meditate or carry out introspective practices; this will help you align your intentions and connect with your essence. Inner calm will be the key to attracting what you seek. Allow universal energy to flow through you and trust that you are on the right path.

Pisces

Today your business sense will be especially sharp. I suggest you listen to that inner voice that will guide you when deciding on financial matters. You will have the ability to identify new sources of income and to handle money matters, inheritances, or estate procedures with ease.

Act with tact and discretion, making the most of the resources available. Do not rush: analyze the options well before making a decision. Your ingenuity will allow you to find innovative solutions. Remember that patience is key: sometimes the best results come to those who know how to wait and act at the precise moment. Trust your intuition and move forward with determination. Today is a good day to make the most of your financial potential. Observe the opportunities that arise carefully and do not hesitate to move when you feel the time is right.