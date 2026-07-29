Aluminum foil is a material found in most kitchens that can become a practical ally during household maintenance tasks.

One of the easiest home tricks to implement in this regard consists of wrapping the door handle to protect it during painting work or a move.

Wrapping the door handle with aluminum foil: why it is recommended

When painting a room, for example, it is common for splashes or small drops of paint to end up on door handles and hardware.

Wrapping the door handles in aluminum foil beforehand makes it possible to cover the surface and protect it from any contact with the paint.

That way, when the job is done, all that is needed is to remove the aluminum so that the handle looks as good as new, without needing to spend extra time cleaning off paint residue.

How to use this aluminum foil trick on the door handle

To put this trick into practice, it is necessary to cut a piece of foil large enough to completely cover the handle and exposed areas. Then it is placed around the piece and adjusted by hand so that it is well covered.

The aluminum must stay in place and conform to the shape of the handle, to create a temporary barrier. Once painting is finished, the foil is removed and discarded.