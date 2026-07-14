Americans may no longer have to change their clocks twice a year if a newly introduced bill becomes law. Unlike previous proposals that sought to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, this legislation would instead keep the standard time in place year-round across most of the United States.

The proposal has reignited the long-running debate over which time system is better. While supporters argue that permanent standard time is more closely aligned with the body’s natural clock, others continue to back permanent daylight saving time for its longer evenings.

What Would Change Under the New Bill?

The legislation, known as the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, would make standard time permanent in most of the country, eliminating the need to move clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

If approved by Congress and signed into law, Americans in most states would stop observing Daylight Saving Time. Instead, the country would remain on standard time throughout the year.

However, the proposal includes exceptions for states and territories that already follow different rules under federal law. These include:

Hawaii, which already remains on standard time year-round.

Most of Arizona, which does not observe Daylight Saving Time

US territories that currently do not change their clocks.

Oficial | Se modifica la hora este fin de semana: cuándo hay que adelantar los relojes y hasta cuándo seguirá (foto: archivo).

The bill has been referred to committee and still must pass both chambers of Congress before reaching the president’s desk.

Why Are Some Experts Supporting Permanent Standard Time?

The proposal is backed by sleep experts and medical organizations that say standard time is better aligned with the body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Groups such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have argued that permanent standard time may help improve sleep, reduce circadian disruption, and provide long-term health benefits. For that reason, they oppose making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The debate comes as lawmakers continue considering separate legislation that would permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time instead. Although both proposals would end the twice-yearly clock changes, they would leave the United States on different time systems.

For now, Americans will continue changing their clocks every spring and fall unless Congress approves one of the competing proposals and it is signed into law.