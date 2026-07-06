U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) incorporated Form G-325R into the alien registration process, a measure that affects certain immigrants who must comply with the obligation to register with immigration authorities.

Additionally, immigrants must carry proof of registration, which may be requested during any immigration check carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Form G-325R, also called “biographical information”, is submitted electronically through a USCIS account and is aimed at certain foreigners who had not met the legal obligation to register in the United States.

It must be completed by anyone who entered the country without being formally registered. Those who already have documents such as the Permanent Resident Card, a Form I-94, or an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). are excluded.

USCIS adds a new requirement: What is the G-325R for and what changes during an ICE check?

After submitting the form, USCIS reviews the information and summons the applicant for fingerprinting, a photograph, and other biometric data. Once this process is complete, the agency issues proof of registration, which can be downloaded from the applicant’s online account.

This receipt, is added to the list of valid documents to prove that a person complied with the registration requirement, so it can be presented during an ICE immigration check.

However, USCIS emphasizes that the G-325R does not grant any automatic immigration status or authorize work: it does not replace a visa or protect against deportation proceedings. Its only purpose is to certify compliance with the legal registration requirement.