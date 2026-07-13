Traffic signs are designed to organize traffic flow and ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians. However, some cause confusion because they look like other, much more familiar ones.

One of them is the sign with the double-crossed E, a sign that is often mistakenly interpreted as a simple parking ban , when in reality it indicates a much stricter restriction that all motorists should know.

What does the traffic sign with the double-crossed E mean?

The double-crossed E indicates that in that area it is forbidden to stop and park .

This means that the driver cannot leave the vehicle stopped, not even for a few seconds to pick up or drop off passengers, load goods, or carry out any other maneuver that involves stopping.

It is a stricter restriction than the traditional no parking sign, since it eliminates any possibility of stopping the vehicle there.

How is it different from the no parking sign?

Many people believe that both signs have the same meaning, but there is an important difference.

While the no parking sign allows the vehicle to stop briefly to pick up or drop off passengers, the double-crossed E sign does not authorize any stopping, except in emergency situations or when instructed by a traffic authority.

For that reason, it is one of the signs that can generate the most fines among those who do not know its true meaning.

What should drivers do when they see it?

When a motorist encounters this sign, they must continue driving and avoid any kind of stopping in the indicated area.

The recommendations are:

Do not stop the vehicle under any circumstance other than an emergency.

Do not park in the signposted area.

Find an authorized place if you need to stop.

Follow the instructions of traffic officers, if any.

Following these rules helps keep traffic flowing and reduces the risk of accidents or vehicle congestion.

Where is this sign usually found?

The sign with the double-crossed E is usually installed in places where keeping traffic clear is essential.

It is common to find it in:

Hospital entrances and exits.

Fire station access points.

Public transport stops.

High-traffic intersections.

Restricted loading and unloading areas.

Emergency routes or areas with heavy vehicle traffic.

In these places, even a brief stop can affect traffic flow or put other people’s safety at risk.