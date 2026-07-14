An extreme heat wave is hitting the United States and will put more than 100 million people at risk during the next 72 hours. A heat dome set up over the north of the country has already broken historic temperature records in several western cities.

The phenomenon affects cities from Los Angeles to Boston and is intensifying because of the heat dome located over the northern Great Plains. Extreme heat warnings remain active in multiple states, from Utah to Michigan.

Which cities are already suffering the extreme heat wave?

Several western cities recorded their highest temperatures of the weekend. Salt Lake City reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the previous mark of 107 degrees that had stood since 1960.

In Montana, Billings reached 111 degrees and Miles City hit 115, both surpassing their all-time highs. Minneapolis and Fargo are also under extreme heat warning, with a heat index of up to 110 degrees.

Areas under extreme heat warning

Alerts will reach different regions of the country in the next few hours:

Utah: heat index of up to 110 degrees in Zion Canyon.

North Dakota: heat index of up to 110 degrees in Fargo.

Minnesota: heat index near 100 degrees in Minneapolis.

Michigan: extreme heat alert in Detroit, with an index near 107 degrees.

How does the heat dome affect the rest of the country?

In the Northeast, the extreme heat wave will begin on Tuesday and last at least three days, with temperatures above 90 degrees in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Authorities issued heat advisories for much of the region.

In Southern California, the alerts remain in effect until Thursday, with readings of up to 105 degrees in inland valleys. In addition, severe storms are expected in northern New England on Tuesday, with the risk of damaging winds, large hail and a possible tornado.