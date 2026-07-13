The Government of the United States establishes a special procedure for citizens who received their passport when they were still minors. Those who obtained the document before turning 16 cannot renew it online or by mail through the simplified process intended for adults.

This does not mean they lose the right to have a passport. The rule requires them to submit a new application in person, provide the required documentation again, and meet the special conditions set for minors.

Everyone who obtained an American passport before this age will not be able to renew it

U.S. passports issued to minors under 16 are not renewable. Once expired, the holder must apply for a new document using Form DS-11.

The restriction applies to all passports that were issued when their holder was 15 years old or younger, even if the person is already an adult when filing the new application.

They will have to apply for a new passport

The rule does not prevent the person from obtaining the document again. What is prohibited is using the procedure called “renewal” for a passport issued before age 16. In those cases, the Government considers that a new application must be filed.

The difference is important:

The holder retains citizenship and the right to apply for a passport.

The previous document may be used as proof of citizenship if it is in acceptable condition.

The person must appear at an authorized facility.

They must complete Form DS-11 and not the renewal form.

How to apply for a new passport

When the previous passport was issued before age 16, the applicant must complete the procedure corresponding to a new application. The general steps include: