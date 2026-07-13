The New York City Hall, led by Zohran Mamdani, recently announced a new consumer protection regulation that will require companies to make it easier to cancel automatic subscriptions.

This measure is called Click to Cancel and will go into effect on October 1 of this year. According to official information, the goal is for consumers to be able to cancel the subscription with the same ease with which it was purchased.

The new rules companies will have to comply with

The new rule will affect automatic-renewal subscriptions and ongoing services. Companies will be required to

Clearly and accurately inform the subscription terms

Offer a simple and direct cancellation process

Avoid confusing or excessively complex mechanisms for canceling a service

According to the announcement, the measure seeks to prevent practices such as free trial periods that can turn into recurring charges or prevent any process designed to make it difficult for the consumer to cancel.

What penalties will there be for companies that fail to comply

The statement indicates that those who violate the new regulation may face measures such as

Mandatory compensation for affected consumers

Civil fines starting at 525 dollars for each violation

“When the rule goes into effect on October 1, 2026, you will be able to file complaints against companies that make canceling subscriptions difficult,” it states. This may be done online, by phone, by mail, or by fax, among some available channels.