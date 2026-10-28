Traffic signs play a key role in preventing crashes on U.S. roads. Among them is a round yellow sign with a black X and two Rs that warns drivers of a hazard that requires extra attention.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the sign indicates an upcoming railroad crossing. When they approach it, motorists should slow down and watch and listen carefully for a train.

What does the yellow sign with a black X and two Rs mean?

The yellow circular sign with a black X and an R on each side warns of a railroad crossing ahead.

Its purpose is to alert drivers so they take the necessary precautions before reaching the tracks, especially if a train may be about to cross the road.

The DMV includes this sign among the traffic warnings motorists must recognize to drive safely.

It is important to note that this sign alone does not require drivers to stop completely. It means the driver should be ready to brake when conditions at the crossing call for it.

How should drivers respond when they see this sign?

According to the California DMV, motorists should take four basic precautions when approaching a railroad crossing:

Look at the tracks and watch for the possible presence of a train.

Stay alert for sounds that could warn of an approaching train.

Drive with extra caution as you approach the crossing.

Stop when necessary and let any train pass before continuing.

These instructions are meant to help drivers recognize the danger in advance and act before entering the railroad crossing.

The agency also says many crossings have blue and white emergency information signs that explain what to do if an incident happens near the tracks or if a vehicle becomes stuck on them.