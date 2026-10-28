Leather cannot be treated the same way as any other fabric; because of the material’s properties, it requires special care to last for years.

Although specialized products are sold for this purpose, the official Metro government website in Oregon recommends using a homemade mixture made with two easy-to-find ingredients: olive oil and vinegar.

“Natural homemade cleaners are safe to use around children and pets, and they are just as effective at removing dirt and grime,” it explains.

Mixing olive oil and vinegar to make leather garments look like new: how to do it

The advice for treating this type of garment is to mix half a cup of olive oil and a quarter cup of vinegar in a spray bottle. This vegetable oil, which can make leather shine, is combined with the acetic acid in vinegar, which helps dissolve residue.

The official recommendation is to shake the mixture before each use so the ingredients blend as well as possible, then spray it onto a soft cloth and wipe the garment.

The mixture is said to work both for cleaning and conditioning.

Other recommendations for caring for leather

The Canadian Conservation Institute recommends protecting leather from extreme temperatures and from too little or too much humidity. Very dry climates can cause the material to become brittle, while high humidity encourages mold and the deterioration of the fibers that hold the material together.

It also recommends protecting this material from light, limiting exposure to direct lamps or sunlight to prevent fading and damage to the garment.

If there is surface dust or loose dirt, the recommendation is to clean the garment with a soft brush.