A traffic sign with three black arrows forming a circle on a white background can catch the attention of drivers on streets and roads in the United States. Although its design looks simple, it gives an important instruction to those approaching a circular intersection.

The symbol is a supplemental roundabout circulation sign, known in English as a Roundabout Circulation Plaque (R6-5P). Recognizing this sign helps explain how traffic is organized in a roundabout and why it is important to obey yield signs and lane markings.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) sets guidelines for this type of intersection, where right of way and the direction of travel are essential to road safety.

What does the traffic sign with three black arrows in a circle on a white background mean?

The traffic sign with three black arrows in a circle on a white background indicates the direction of travel within a roundabout. In the U.S., the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) identifies it as the Roundabout Circulation Plaque, with the code R6-5P, and says its purpose is to guide drivers on how they should travel around the central island of the intersection.

According to section 2B.51 of the federal manual, this sign may be placed below a yield sign at roundabout approaches when there is no suitable place to install another sign on the central island.

What should drivers do when they come across this sign in the United States?

As they approach a roundabout, drivers should pay attention to traffic signs, slow down and follow yield instructions when they are present. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) explains that modern roundabouts give priority to vehicles already traveling in the circle, so drivers entering must yield.

Once inside the intersection, drivers must follow the counterclockwise direction indicated by the arrows and obey lane markings and signage.