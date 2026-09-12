En esta noticia Environmental impact of the Maya Train: challenges and opportunities

The Collegiate Court issued a definitive suspension that marks a new chapter in the legal dispute related to the Maya Train works in southeastern Mexico.

The ruling orders the competent authorities to carry out immediate verification, inspection, conservation and protection work on the works of Section 5, which connects Cancun with Tulum.

The measure puts under scrutiny the actions of the Subattorney General’s Office for Natural Resources and the Profepa General Directorate for Crimes, bodies that will have to intervene to ensure compliance with the provisions established by the court.

Environmental impact of the Maya Train: challenges and opportunities

Despite being the administration’s flagship infrastructure project to promote tourism, the Maya Train has left a deep mark on the ecosystem.

Various organizations have emphasized that the construction destroyed part of the jungle of the Yucatán Peninsula , polluted strategic cenotes, and fragmented local ecosystems. These damages have even been acknowledged by the Federal Government itself in the controversial Section 5.

This lack of transparency has prompted judicial intervention to ensure that the environmental authorities carry out their oversight functions effectively.

In the current context, this new definitive suspension in the Mexican judicial system imposes on the competent authorities in environmental protection the obligation to proceed swiftly.