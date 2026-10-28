Dictionary.com has named “maxxing” its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting a trend that has spread from online communities to everyday conversations. The term describes the practice of taking an activity to its fullest potential or optimizing an aspect of life.

From physical appearance and fitness to workplace productivity, the word reflects a growing interest in getting the most out of nearly everything. But it can also be used ironically to poke fun at the pressure to constantly improve.

What does “maxxing” mean, and how do people use it?

The term comes from words such as “maximum,” “maximize,” and “max.” It gained traction online through expressions such as “looksmaxxing,” which refers to efforts to improve physical appearance, and later expanded into other areas of life.

For example, “proteinmaxxing” describes prioritizing protein intake, while “tokenmaxxing” refers to maximizing the use of artificial intelligence tools at work. Even an ordinary night at home watching movies and eating snacks can become “cozymaxxing.”

Dictionary.com said searches for “maxxing” rose sharply in 2026, with the word increasingly appearing on its own rather than only as part of longer expressions. Its growing popularity reflects how the term has moved beyond its original online communities.

What the word says about life in 2026

Dictionary.com sees “maxxing” as a reflection of a culture that increasingly values optimization. The idea of pushing something further can apply to personal appearance, health, work performance, and everyday routines.

However, the term does not always celebrate the pursuit of improvement. Some people use it seriously, while others exaggerate the concept for humor or use it to describe stepping away from the pressure to do more.

Image illustration. Dictionary.com selected “maxxing” as its 2026 Word of the Year. Magnific

The other words on Dictionary.com’s 2026 shortlist were “affordability,” “data center,” “odyssey,” and “unc.” Together, the selections reflect themes ranging from economic concerns and artificial intelligence to internet slang and popular culture.