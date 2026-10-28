On U.S. roads, there is a sign that usually appears when you are approaching a construction zone: an orange diamond with a black figure of a person holding a flag with one arm extended.

What does the orange road sign with the black figure of a person holding a flag mean

The sign is part of the group of temporary traffic control devices used in roadwork and work zones. In the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), it appears as the “Flagger” sign (W20-7), which could be translated as flagger or flagman. Its message is clear: ahead, there is a person responsible for stopping and allowing vehicles to proceed in the section where work is underway.

The figure holding a flag is the traditional representation of that flagger. Today, in the United States, flaggers usually use a reversible STOP/SLOW paddle instead of a flag, and newer versions of the sign show that paddle; but the meaning is the same in every case: someone is manually directing traffic.

Why it is important to recognize it

The flagger’s directions have priority over any other sign or signal at the site: if the person says to stop, you must stop, even if the traffic light is green or there is no other stop sign. Recognizing the orange diamond in time lets drivers slow down, stay alert to those hand signals and avoid one of the most dangerous traffic situations.