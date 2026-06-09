In New Jersey, state regulations precisely set out the rules that both authorities and the parents of a newborn must follow when registering their official certificates.

Although it is clearly established that the choice of each infant’s first and last name is the right of the parents or legal guardians, the authorities indicate that certain combinations of letters will be considered unacceptable, regardless of whether both parents consent.

No parent will be able to register their children at birth with names that include these letters

According to what is stipulated in the New Jersey Administrative Code § 8:2-1.4 - “Designation of the child’s name”, the State Registrar has the authority to deny any first or last name that is written with a combination of letters considered illegible.

When this circumstance occurs, the authorities have the power to enter the minor in their birth certificate, using the parents’ surname, arranged in alphabetical order and separated by a hyphen.

Other names considered not eligible

According to the regulations, those that contain the following may also be considered ineligible :

Obscenities

Numbers

Symbols

Everyone must register their children within this time

The parents or guardian of the infant must carry out the registration procedure within five days after birth; otherwise, the infant will be automatically registered with the parents’ surnames arranged alphabetically and separated by a hyphen.

“The selected name will be printed on the back of the birth record and it will be signed by one or both parents. Likewise, the hospital official who witnesses the signature must also sign the record,” it states.