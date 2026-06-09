Thousands of travelers in the United States will need to check the validity of their documents before planning vacations or business trips abroad.

Both the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have tightened immigration controls and now do not allow entry or exit to those with an expired passport or one with insufficient validity under the new international requirements.

Airport authorities and immigration agencies pointed out that many people are unaware that some destinations require a minimum number of months of validity remaining on the passport to authorize travel.

What is the mandatory procedure before leaving the United States

The main requirement to be able to travel abroad is to renew the passport before it expires or when it has only a very limited validity period left.

Many territories require the document to have at least six months of validity from the intended date of entry .

What do Americans need to enter Australia?

Every U.S. citizen who travels to Australia must present a valid passport upon entry and have a visa or an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA).

For tourist or business stays of less than 90 days, the ETA is the most common option and can be obtained in three ways:

Through the official Australian ETA app

Through airlines operating in the United States

Through authorized travel agencies

Travelers with passports issued since 2021 and older than 16 can use SmartGate, the automated immigration control system, at no cost and without additional registration.

Depending on the type of visa and the planned activities, Australian authorities may require a medical examination before entry. Exceeding the authorized stay, even by a few days, can result in detention and deportation.

What do Americans need to enter Canada?

U.S. citizens do not need a visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. For stays of less than 180 days, the accepted documents are:

Valid U.S. passport

Passport card

NEXUS card for frequent travelers

Canadian law requires proof of citizenship and identity when crossing the border . Those carrying more than 10,000 Canadian dollars in cash must declare it to customs.

What do Americans need to enter the United Kingdom?

As of February 25, 2026 , U.S. citizens cannot legally travel to the United Kingdom without an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). The document required for entry is:

Passport valid for the entire stay

Valid ETA, obtained before traveling

The ETA costs £ 20, allows multiple trips, and authorizes stays of up to six months. It applies to tourism, family visits, business meetings, conferences, and short-term study. No ETA is needed to transit through the United Kingdom without going through immigration control.