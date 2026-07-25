Jeans are part of the wardrobe of millions of people, but there is one detail of their design that continues to spark curiosity: the small pocket located inside the right front pocket.

However, this compartment has a historical origin and a specific purpose that has remained for more than a century, although over time many people stopped knowing its true purpose.

What is the small pocket in jeans really for?

This compartment was originally designed to store pocket watches.

When the first jeans began to become popular among workers, miners, and cowboys, many people carried a watch attached to a chain. The small pocket provided a safe place to protect it from bumps and prevent it from breaking during daily tasks.

Over the years, pocket watches stopped being common, but the design remained and eventually became one of the most recognizable features of jeans.

Why it is still present in today’s pants

Although its original function practically disappeared, manufacturers decided to keep this detail because it is part of the classic design of jeans.

Today it still appears in both traditional models and modern versions, preserving the look that made this type of pants famous around the world.

What uses this small pocket has today

Although it is no longer usually used for watches, many people use it to store small items they need to have close at hand, for example:

Coins.

Small keys.

Wireless earbuds.

USB drives.

Lighters.

Rings or other tiny everyday items.

Its size helps prevent these items from mixing with the rest of the objects stored in the main pockets.

The detail few people know about its name

Although it is popularly known as the “fifth pocket”, within the textile industry it is usually called a watch pocket.

That name reflects exactly the function for which it was created more than 150 years ago and explains why, despite changes in fashion, it remains present in practically all jeans models.