The first “smart highway” in California is now operational and promises to transform the way traffic is managed in one of the state’s most congested areas.

This is a $33 million pilot project that combines technology, real-time signage, and automated systems to improve traffic flow without the need to build new lanes.

The system went into operation last Monday, June 1, on a stretch of Interstate 13 (I-15), one of the busiest roads in Southern California. The corridor extends approximately 12, 87 km/h between the boundary line of San Diego and Riverside counties, in Temecula, and the interchange of highways I-15 and I-215 in Murrieta.

How this smart highway works

The project, called the Smart Freeway Pilot Project, was developed by the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) in collaboration with Caltrans, the city of Temecula, and other regional entities.

The initiative uses advanced technology to manage vehicle flow in real time. Among the main measures implemented are

Coordination of the access meters on Temecula Parkway, Rancho California Road, and Winchester Road

Dynamic adjustment of vehicle entry times onto the highway during peak traffic hours

Installation of digital panels that display recommended speeds in real time

Continuous monitoring of traffic conditions to reduce sudden braking and congestion

What changes for drivers with this new smart highway

Authorities warned that motorists could experience slightly longer waiting times when entering the highway during peak hours.

However, they maintain that the goal is to reduce total travel time along the corridor through a better distribution of vehicle flow.

In addition to the access meters, the digital signs will display recommended speeds to help maintain smoother traffic flow and reduce the risks associated with sudden speed changes.

How long will this smart highway operate

The highway will initially operate as a two-year pilot program, during which data will be collected to assess the system’s performance and determine whether it succeeds in improving traffic conditions.

Authorities announced that performance metrics will be published to inform the community about the results obtained.