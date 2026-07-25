Authorities confirmed that during August the suspension of driver licenses will continue to apply to those who accumulate certain violations within the deadline established by state regulations.

The measure is part of the Driver Violation Point System, a mechanism that makes it possible to identify drivers considered high risk. When the allowed limit is exceeded, authorities can temporarily revoke the right to drive.

Who could lose their driver license during August?

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains that the Driver Violation Point System reviews all recorded fines in each driver’s driving history.

The penalty applies when a person accumulates 11 points or more within a 24-month period, counted from the date of the first violation considered for the calculation.

Those who reach that limit during August may receive the temporary suspension of their driver license , which will prevent them from driving legally until they complete the period set by the authorities.

How many points does each violation add?

The score depends on the type of offense committed. Among the most important penalties are:

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 11 points.

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points.

Speeding between 31 and 40 mph over the limit: 8 points.

Speeding in work zones: 8 points.

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points.

Oversized vehicle striking a bridge: 8 points.

Use of a cell phone or electronic devices while driving: 5 points.

Reckless driving: 5 points.

Participating in illegal races: 5 points.

Failing to use due care behind the wheel: 5 points.

Following too closely behind another vehicle (tailgating): 4 points.

Speed between 21 and 30 mph over the limit: 6 points.

Speed between 11 and 20 mph over the limit: 4 points.

Speed between 1 and 10 mph over the limit: 3 points.

Failing to obey a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points.

Failure to yield: 3 points.

Unsafe lane changes or improper passing: 3 points.

Leaving an incident involving property damage: 3 points.

Other traffic violations: 2 points.

What happens when the DMV suspends a license?

According to the agency, a suspension means that the driver temporarily loses the permission or privilege to drive.

The DMV will notify the license holder about:

The length of the suspension.

The date it takes effect.

The steps needed to recover the driving privilege.

Authorities remind drivers that continuing to drive with a suspended license can lead to additional penalties and further complicate the driver’s situation.