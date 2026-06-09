The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all state drivers must meet regarding their traffic fines to prevent a driver’s license suspension.

In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the infraction being committed.

Within that framework, using a cell phone while driving is heavily penalized, so accumulating several infractions of this kind within two years can lead to the confiscation of the driver’s license.

When can New York DMV authorities suspend a driver’s license

As detailed, the Driver Violation Point System is a tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.

Under this system, those who receive 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.

Why using a cell phone can lead to a driver’s license being suspended

Each type of infraction is assigned a specific point value within this system.

Driving using cell phones or any other electronic device is worth 5 points . This means that people who receive this infraction more than twice within the period will have their driving privilege fully suspended.

How other infractions are measured under this system

The official table shared by the DMV details:

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to use due care when driving: 5 points

Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Defective brakes: 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points

Defective brakes while operating the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

In these cases, the authorities will inform you of how long the license will remain suspended and what steps to follow.