En esta noticia
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all state drivers must meet regarding their traffic fines to prevent a driver’s license suspension.
In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the infraction being committed.
Within that framework, using a cell phone while driving is heavily penalized, so accumulating several infractions of this kind within two years can lead to the confiscation of the driver’s license.
When can New York DMV authorities suspend a driver’s license
As detailed, the Driver Violation Point System is a tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.
Under this system, those who receive 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.
Why using a cell phone can lead to a driver’s license being suspended
Each type of infraction is assigned a specific point value within this system.
Driving using cell phones or any other electronic device is worth 5 points. This means that people who receive this infraction more than twice within the period will have their driving privilege fully suspended.
How other infractions are measured under this system
The official table shared by the DMV details:
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care when driving: 5 points
- Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Defective brakes: 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Railroad crossing violation: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points
- Defective brakes while operating the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
In these cases, the authorities will inform you of how long the license will remain suspended and what steps to follow.