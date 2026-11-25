The first Eurofighter in the Halcón I program will reach the Spanish Air and Space Force in 2027 and will be based at Los Llanos Air Base in Albacete, according to El Español. The delivery is behind the original schedule, which called for the first three aircraft to arrive in early 2026.

The Halcón jets will feature the ECRS Mk1 AESA radar, developed by Indra and Hensoldt. The first aircraft will arrive with the Captor-E, also an AESA radar, and will receive the Mk1 through a retrofit at Airbus hangars. Defense is also looking for a new laser designator.

A two-seater kicks off the program

The first aircraft in the batch is a two-seater. It left Airbus’ assembly line in Getafe in June 2026 and a month later completed its first engine run. Airbus expects to carry out its maiden flight soon.

The contract Defense signed in June 2022 covers 20 Tranche 4 Eurofighters: 16 single-seaters and four two-seaters. At the end of 2024, it ordered another 25 of the Tranche 4+ version, 21 single-seaters and four two-seaters, under the name Halcón II, with deliveries starting in 2030.

Mk1 radar to come later

The ECRS Mk1 still has to complete flight testing and validation at CLAEX, the Spanish Air and Space Force’s logistics and experimentation center. The first units are scheduled for 2027, and integration into Spain’s fleet will begin around 2030, along with the Halcón II aircraft.

If the process speeds up, only the last Halcón I aircraft may receive the Mk1 at the factory. Germany will get the first units earlier, in 2027, for its Eurofighter Quadriga fleet. The Mk1 improves high-resolution air-to-air and air-to-ground missions and adds passive and active electronic warfare.

Defense seeks a new laser designator

The ministry had planned to buy 46 Litening 5 pods from Israel’s Rafael for 207 million euros, but the awarded contract was canceled in mid-September 2025.

According to El Español, Defense has not chosen a replacement or issued a tender. It is considering Thales’ TALIOS and Lockheed Martin’s Sniper, with the latter starting out as the front-runner.