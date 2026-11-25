The United States is moving ahead with a new military facility project designed to support operations of its new future sixth-generation F-47 fighter jet. The plan calls for an estimated investment of US$1,057 million to build a specialized complex at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The project will include hangars, labs, simulators, and maintenance spaces, as well as facilities to work with the aircraft’s electronic systems. The goal is to have the infrastructure needed to conduct tests, train personnel, and prepare the new jet for operations.

The project is part of the U.S. Air Force’s modernization plans and includes several stages of construction.

Where will the new military facility to test the F-47 be located?

The complex will be built at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center. The project, called F-47 Operational Test, aims to create the infrastructure needed to receive the new aircraft, carry out operational tests, and support training and maintenance activities.

In this regard, the Air Force identified the east side of the runway as the area that needs to be prepared to support this mission, since the current facilities are occupied and do not have the space or safety conditions required. According to the fiscal 2027 military construction budget, the project has an estimated total authorization cost of US$1,057 million.

According to the Air Force’s planned schedule, major construction would begin in December 2027 and finish in March 2031. However, the supporting facilities could extend the work through May 2032.

What the US$1,057 million military complex the U.S. will build will include

The project calls for a maintenance hangar, aircraft corrosion-control facilities, workshops, storage areas, a simulator center, and aeronautics research labs. It will also include a parking apron for aircraft, with planned capacity for 18 spots and 16 sunshade structures. The infrastructure will be accompanied by internal roads, power lines, communications systems, and backup generators.

Among the more specific structures are an F-47 reprogramming lab, intended to work with the aircraft’s electronic systems and mission data, and a simulation center with four modules. A non-destructive inspection lab is also planned to examine aircraft components and detect possible faults without damaging the parts.

What the labs and simulators at the new military base will be used for

The facilities will allow the Air Force to prepare and evaluate the F-47 before it enters operational service. The reprogramming lab will be used to maintain avionics hardware, update systems, and validate mission data. It will include spaces for engineers, intelligence specialists, IT staff, and servers for processing and storing information.

The simulation center, meanwhile, will allow training and testing activities that integrate different air platforms. The project also calls for facilities to train crews responsible for maintenance and weapons loading. These functions will be needed to evaluate the new aircraft, prepare personnel, and establish the technical and logistical conditions for its future operation.