A strong coastal storm is moving toward southern New England for Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. The Boston/Norton National Weather Service is forecasting periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal flooding during the holiday and Friday, Nov. 27.

The forecast shows rain moving from south to north between midmorning and early afternoon Thursday. According to the agency, morning activities could take place with little or no rain, depending on when the rain reaches each area.

How much rain is expected and when the strongest winds will hit

The agency estimates rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches (25 to 51 millimeters) across much of the region. The highest amounts could fall along Interstate 95. The forecast says any flooding from rain would be most likely in low-lying urban areas or places with poor drainage.

The strongest gusts are expected Thursday night into early Friday, especially near the coast. The advisory calls for gusts that could top 45 mph (72 km/h). Along parts of the shoreline, they could approach 60 mph (97 km/h), though the agency says that scenario is less likely.

Where there is a risk of coastal flooding

The National Weather Service is closely watching the east coast of Massachusetts and the islands because of the combination of high tides, heavy surf, and southeast winds. In Boston, a difference of just a few hours in when the strongest gusts arrive could line them up with a higher tide and worsen flooding in low-lying areas. The agency also expects possible beach erosion.

The advisory included a storm watch for the southern coastal waters and a gale watch for the eastern waters, including Boston Harbor. Offshore, waves could top 20 feet (6 meters), mainly in the southern waters on Thursday and the eastern waters on Friday.