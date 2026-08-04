Special passport acceptance fairs are an alternative for all people who need to process their international ID by presenting the DS-11 Form, but cannot go to conventional service centers or hours.

In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the August 2026 calendar, with the locations for those who wish to carry out this procedure during the first week of August , although the dates for the rest of the month are also shared.

What special passport acceptance fairs are

These are passport acceptance centers, such as post offices or libraries that, unlike traditional centers, also operate during afternoons and weekends.

“Special passport acceptance fairs are for first-time applicants, children, and anyone who is eligible to apply in person using Form DS-11,” authorities say.

Where a passport can be processed until August 8

According to the official calendar, the available locations for this special procedure are

Holmdel Public Library (Holmdel, New Jersey)

Day: Wednesday, August 5

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

UH Campus Center (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Day: Wednesday, August 5

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Pemberton Library (Browns Mills, New Jersey)

Day: Wednesday, August 5

Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Manchester EMS Building (Whiting, New Jersey)

Day: Wednesday, August 5

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

White Plains Public Library (White Plains, New York)

Day: Thursday, August 6

Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Maui Family YMCA Westside Resource Center (Lahaina, Hawaii)

Day: Friday, August 7

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes, call 808-270-7791

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library (Santa Clarita, California)

Day: Friday, August 7

Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Orangeburg County Voters Registration (Orangeburg, South Carolina)

Day: Saturday, August 8

Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Library Center of the Ozarks (Branson, Missouri)

Day: Saturday, August 8

Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Hillsborough County Clerk of Court - Downtown Tampa (Tampa, Florida)

Day: Saturday, August 8

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes. Walk-ins are accepted until 12:00 p.m.

Broward County Clerk of Court - Central Location (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Day: Saturday, August 8

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

The complete calendar for the rest of August can be consulted by clicking here.

Essential documents to attend any of these passport fairs

To carry out the procedure it is essential to comply with the following documentation and steps

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both proof of citizenship and identification Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are processed)

When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the process can be checked at this link.