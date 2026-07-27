The United States is preparing for new rounds of severe storms over the next few hours, bringing strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and flash flooding.

Experts indicate that the Midwest and the eastern part of the country will be the most affected areas, as severe weather is expected in the center.

Severe storm alert for the next few hours: hail and strong wind gusts are expected

According to experts at AccuWeather, the severe weather risk will persist through Monday, with a major focus on the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley.

The storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts capable of exceeding 80 mph at their peak and causing downed trees or power outages.

Likewise, new severe storms are expected to develop in isolated areas during the afternoon and night in the Great Plains, where flood warnings and dangerous wind gusts remain in effect.

Storm alert for Tuesday: which areas are in danger

In this case, the risk will be located in the Mid-Atlantic. Storms with hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain are expected.

In addition, during Tuesday and Tuesday night, persistent and heavy rain could cause flooding. Some of the areas in danger are Buffalo, New York, and Boston.

The risk will continue through Wednesday in some parts of New England, where rain and thunderstorms can create new flooding scenarios.