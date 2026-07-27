The fastest train in history, capable of exceeding 600 kilometers per hour, has been inaugurated in Japan, marking the beginning of a new era in the field of high-speed transportation.

This remarkable invention operates with a unique propulsion system, featuring a completely different model from the traditional railway, generating great worldwide anticipation as its inauguration approaches.

The fastest train worldwide capable of exceeding 600 km/h: how it works.

This text refers to the Japanese Maglev train, a unique transportation system that has the capacity to exceed 600 km/h, thanks to a magnetic levitation system that completely eliminates contact with the track.

Instead of wheels, it works through a set of electromagnets arranged both on the train and on the rails, which generates a repulsion that allows it to float a few centimeters above the track surface.

This mechanism, developed by Central Japan Railway Company, uses SCMaglev technology, which begins to lift the train when it reaches a speed of 150 km/h. By eliminating friction, the train can increase its speed in a stable manner, ensuring safety that has been validated in numerous tests.

How it operates precisely

It levitates above the track through magnetic repulsion.

It eliminates friction and makes it possible to reach speeds above 600 km/h .

It uses superconducting magnets known as bogies.

It is a more stable, quieter, and safer journey compared with a conventional train.

When the world’s fastest train is expected to be available and what it means for passengers.

The Chuo Shinkansen project, on which this new generation of wheel-less trains will operate, continues its progress and will connect Tokyo with the cities of Nagoya and Osaka. Once in operation, it will make it possible to travel between Tokyo and Osaka in approximately 67 minutes, which is less than half the time currently required by traditional trains.

The route will extend לאורך 286 km, 80% of which will be located in tunnels, thereby ensuring a direct route and maximizing speed. The development includes the construction of new stations, environmental assessments, and 16-car trains with capacity for one thousand passengers , designed to provide a faster journey with a lower impact on the environment.

How the user experience will be optimized

Shorter trips than by plane over medium distances. Lower emissions and less noise pollution. More stable operations with no vibrations. Enhanced safety: Japan continues to register no deaths on high-speed trains.