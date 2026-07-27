More and more, social media are becoming a source of practical and economical ideas to identify simple and sustainable solutions to everyday household issues. Among popular tricks for cooking and gardening, those related to cleaning stand out, because we all want to do that household chore more quickly and easily.

It involves covering the broom with aluminum foil to optimize sweeping, a trick backed by science, specifically a physical property that we often overlook and that turns aluminum into an unexpected ally for keeping household floors free of dust and lint.

That is how this idea, which could be considered curious, came about, but those who have implemented it say it represents a before and after. They recommend it because they assure that it is a method that permanently changes the way floors are cleaned, especially when dirt is in those hard-to-reach corners.

Advantages of using aluminum foil on the broom

You may experience this situation often. It does not matter whether your floors are laminate, ceramic, or vinyl. You sweep repeatedly and within minutes tiny particles appear stuck to the floor again. In addition, there are those “rebellious” ones that hide in corners or between the joints.

In this context, this trick proves to be 100% effective thanks to aluminum’s ability to modify static electricity. By covering the base or bristles of the broom with a little of that roll of paper you use for cooking, you get the following benefits:

You attract fine dust that would normally disperse while sweeping, which is key if there are allergy sufferers in the home.

that would normally disperse while sweeping, which is key if there are allergy sufferers in the home. You prevent hair and lint from getting trapped, essential when living with pets.

from getting trapped, essential when living with pets. You reduce floor static , preventing dust suspended in the air from sticking to the surface immediately.

, preventing dust suspended in the air from sticking to the surface immediately. You take care of the broom from wear and tear, extending its useful life.

The result is sweeping with less effort, without needing to use a vacuum cleaner or wet products afterward to make sure that the floor is spotless.

How to keep aluminum foil in good condition for effective use

To achieve the desired effect, it is essential to pay attention to the condition of the aluminum foil, so that the trick remains effective.