Choosing between hot and cold water may seem like a simple laundry decision, but it can affect how well your clothes are cleaned, how long fabrics last, and even how much energy you use.

While hot water has long been associated with a deeper clean, laundry experts say cold water is now the best choice for most everyday loads thanks to advances in modern detergents.

When should you wash clothes in cold water?

According to the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), cold water is suitable for most laundry, especially when using detergents designed to work at lower temperatures.

Washing in cold water helps protect colors from fading, reduces the risk of shrinking delicate fabrics, and is gentler on materials such as cotton, wool, and synthetic blends. It also uses less energy because the washing machine does not need to heat the water.

Many manufacturers now formulate detergents specifically to remove common dirt and stains effectively in cold water.

When is hot water the better choice?

Although cold water works well for everyday clothing, hot water is still recommended for certain items.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises washing items that may have been contaminated with bodily fluids, such as clothing, towels, or bedding used by someone who is sick, using the warmest water appropriate for the fabric and drying them completely.

Experts say the ideal water temperature depends on the fabric, the level of dirt and the type of laundry being washed. Chat GPT | IA

Hot water may also be useful for heavily soiled work clothes, white cotton items that can tolerate higher temperatures, and some household linens, provided the garment care label allows it.

Which option do experts recommend?

For most households, experts agree that cold water is the best default choice. It provides effective cleaning for everyday laundry while helping preserve fabrics and reduce energy consumption.

However, the best temperature ultimately depends on what you’re washing. Checking the care label and using the appropriate detergent remain the most important steps to keep clothes clean and in good condition.