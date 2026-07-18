The American visa is an essential document for most foreigners who wish to visit the United States, since unless there is an exemption to apply for it, the authorities will request it as part of the mandatory checks so that entry can be authorized.

However, citizens born in more than 40 countries who meet the requested requirements will be able to process an alternative permit to enter for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days, without needing to have an American visa.

Who can enter the United States without an American visa and what they must do to be able to do so

Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citizens of the member nations will be able to process another entry authorization, different from the American visa, to travel for up to 90 days for the purposes specified above.

For this, it is necessary that they submit an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, this document fulfills the same role as the tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.

Which countries can submit an ESTA application

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

How to complete this form to travel without an American visa step by step

This authorization is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all authorized countries to meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and with a general validity of at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents for carrying out the procedure can be consulted by clicking here.