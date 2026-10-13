Dollar Tree offers an affordable alternative for those looking to refresh their manicure without spending too much, since the 12-pack of press-on color B false nails costs only US$1.25. The product is designed to be quickly applied at home and allows you to change the look of your nails in just a few minutes to show off elegant hands.

The self-adhesive nail kit comes prepared with extra glue and features different models and styles to choose from for those people who want a practical option without going to a beauty salon.

However, before buying them, it is worth knowing the instructions for use and the precautions recommended by the manufacturer for applying and removing them carefully without damaging the natural nail.

Dollar Tree sells a pack of 12 false nails for US$1.25

Dollar Tree sells the press-on color B nails, which come with 12 units from the Press & Run brand for US$1.25. These nails come pre-glued (press-on), meaning they are ready to be placed on natural nails, a feature that simplifies the application process at home.

The store offers different styles, although the available designs may vary depending on the product and Dollar Tree’s inventory. That is why those who are willing to buy them can check the pack listing on the store’s official website to review the available presentation.

How do you apply and remove the self-adhesive false nails sold by Dollar Tree?

The manufacturer includes instructions for preparing the natural nails, applying and removing the press-on nails, which the user must follow to carry out the procedure correctly.

To apply them, the manufacturer recommends following these steps:

Prepare the nails : remove any nail polish residue, wash and dry your hands well. It also advises gently buffing the nails, filing them, and using alcohol to prepare the surface.

Choose the correct size : try the false nails on each finger and set aside the ones that fit best before starting.

Place them and press : position each press-on nail from the cuticle base and press firmly first in the center and then on the sides for at least 30 seconds.

Wait before getting your hands wet: keep pressure on the nails continuously for half an hour to help prolong their wear. The manufacturer advises avoiding water during that period and waiting one hour before filing them, if necessary.

To remove them, the instructions say to start from the cuticle area and gently peel off each nail, but if this is difficult, the nails can be soaked in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes to help loosen the adhesive.

The packaging also warns that they should not be applied to infected, damaged, or irritated nails, and if irritation appears when applying them, it is recommended to remove them immediately.