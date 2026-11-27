The defendants, who worked at Pines Care Research Center LLC in Pembroke Pines, submitted the fabricated data to a pharmaceutical sponsor to collect payments for research work that was never properly completed, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Court documents and trial evidence showed that the scheme began no later than 2019, when the center was hired to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of potential new asthma medications. Instead of conducting legitimate trials, the team manipulated clinical records to make it appear that studies were proceeding according to required protocols.

How the research team fabricated data

Court documents and trial evidence showed that the scheme began no later than 2019. The center had been hired to collect safety and efficacy data for potential new asthma medications, but investigators found the records did not reflect actual clinical events.

To manufacture compliance with research protocols, the defendants used identification documents belonging to people who had never enrolled in the studies.

They then paid other individuals to undergo the required medical tests and attributed those results to the people falsely listed as participants. The fabricated data was submitted to the pharmaceutical sponsor to collect payments for unperformed work.

The defendants and potential sentences

The jury convicted four individuals connected to Pines Care Research Center:

Jaynier Moya, 50 , of Southwest Ranches, a physician, co-owner and principal investigator.

Luis Montano, 56 , of Hialeah, a clinical research coordinator.

Yuniarka Garcia, 41 , of Plantation, a clinical research coordinator.

Luis Cuza, 42, of Cape Coral, a clinical research coordinator.

Moya, Montano and Garcia were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, facing up to 80 years in prison. Cuza was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces up to 20 years. Their sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2027.

A fifth employee, Alexandra Olivera, 38, pleaded guilty in August 2026 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a separate proceeding. She faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, 2026.

Concerns over drug safety

The Justice Department and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—whose Office of Criminal Investigations in Miami led the probe—stressed that accurate human trial data is essential before regulators approve new medications.

Falsified records distort a drug’s actual safety and effectiveness profile, putting future patients at risk and undermining the integrity of the medical approval process.