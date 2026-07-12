En esta noticia El Nino Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Prodigy Child, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Sunday, July 12, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

The Sacred Heart invites us to connect with universal love, while the Moon in Sagittarius in trine with Venus in Leo stokes enthusiasm and reminds us that love expands the spirit.

El Nino Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Aries, today is a key day for you. The decisions you make will open a new chapter in your life, so it is wise to stop and think calmly about what you truly want. You may feel the need to move to another region; that change would be a great opportunity to reinvent yourself and get closer to your deepest desires. In addition, it is likely that you will cross paths with very evolved people. These bright beings will be a great source of inspiration for you, offering fresh perspectives and motivation. Allow these positive energies to influence you, as they will lead you toward profound personal growth. Remember that the universe favors you; take advantage of this boost to define clear goals and purposes that bring you closer to the life you so deeply long for. The key lies in the confidence you have in yourself and in the decisions you make. Cheer up! Dare to take that leap into the unknown, because what is coming is even greater than you imagine. Open your mind and heart to possibilities and allow the universe to guide you.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today is a good time to set aside worries about your finances. If you have been wondering how to pay off your debts, the sky brings favorable news: support or financing to ease your burdens is closer than you think. You could receive an inheritance or the unconditional backing of someone you trust. This support will be decisive in reorganizing your finances and taking steps with greater security and confidence. Keep your heart open to the opportunities that arise and do not hesitate to ask for help when you need it.

In addition to financial resources, you will have a renewed burst of energy that will help you face any challenge. You are in a favorable stage to grow both personally and professionally. Take advantage of the good energy around you and keep moving forward. Do not forget that the universe aligns in your favor when you are willing to receive its gifts. Maintain a positive mindset and keep striving toward your goals, because today is a favorable day to move forward and prosper.

Leo

Leo, today you will notice a strong urge to treat yourself and return to what you are passionate about. It is an ideal occasion to take up those activities and hobbies you had postponed because of daily obligations. Give yourself permission to enjoy and focus on what truly excites you.

If you have children, it is also a favorable day to reorganize your schedule and give them more attention. By sharing valuable moments, family bonds will grow stronger. Keep in mind that happiness is born within you; try to balance what you must do with what you long for. Making your own well-being a priority is essential. Do not feel guilty for devoting time to what you are passionate about: in the end, it will also have a positive effect on those around you. When Leo feels fulfilled, he radiates light for others. So allow yourself to flow with joy and seek what nourishes your spirit.

Virgo

Virgo, today you begin a new cycle in the family sphere that will bring you clarity and new support. It is an ideal time to strengthen bonds and recognize who you can count on in your life. Use that understanding to boost your financial situation as well.

You could reach agreements related to property or receive an inheritance that helps stabilize your finances. Stay open to the opportunities that arise, as they may be decisive for your growth. Do not forget that home and family are the foundation of your life. Spend time strengthening those bonds and you will notice how everything flows with more balance. Emotional relationships will give you the strength to face any challenge. So, Virgo, move forward with confidence: the support you need is around you; you just have to open your heart to receive it.

Libra

Libra, today clear communication will be key. When sharing your concerns, get straight to the point and avoid beating around the bush. Candor and openness will help you prevent confusion. If you plan to close a verbal deal, try to have some backing that ensures it will be fulfilled. Take time to analyze those around you; having trustworthy people by your side will be essential for your peace of mind. Do not be afraid to express what you think and feel: transparency in your intentions will attract the right energies and bring you closer to your goals. Keep an open and receptive mind toward the proposals that appear. Remember, Libra, that harmony in your relationships begins with clear communication.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today the financial terrain presents itself full of opportunities. The stars are on your side, so do not miss any chance to move forward. Your work and commitment will be valued. The reward will be well earned and it is essential to manage your income with prudence and good judgment. Consider training in a trade or adding new knowledge that helps you increase your earnings; that way you will strengthen your finances.

Today is an ideal time to review your finances and define the next steps. Planning and strategy will be your best allies in this process. Stay focused on your goals and do not be afraid to invest in your personal development.

Remember, Scorpio, that every small step counts.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today is an ideal time to review the past and respectfully close what was left pending, especially if it is related to your family or home. This reflection will help you heal old wounds and move forward with greater clarity.

If you have had tensions with a family member, you will feel ready to analyze the situation and seek solutions. Sincere communication will be essential to recover harmony in your family bonds. Do not forget that ending stages is just as essential as beginning others. Acknowledge your past and extract its lessons to forge a more stable and harmonious future. This path will lead you to significant personal growth. Therefore, Capricorn, do not avoid facing what you have pending; by doing so, you will free yourself and be able to move forward with greater strength toward what lies ahead.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today you will feel secure and with the determination needed to drive your projects forward. This renewed impulse will help you channel your passions with deeper personal involvement. Set aside what others expect of you and focus on your own desires. Take advantage of this strength to define your priorities and design a plan that brings you closer to your goals. The universe is giving you the energy you need to move forward along the path you truly love. Trust your intuition and do what you feel is right.

Remember that the road to success is built with bold decisions. Every time you choose bravely, you get closer to fulfilling your dreams. Keep an open and receptive mind to the opportunities that appear.

So, Sagittarius, keep moving forward with firmness and determination.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today your friends will see you as someone worth traveling the road with. Your optimistic vibe and your interest in keeping up with new trends will make you stand out in your social circle. Make the most of this attention and cultivate enriching connections.

You will feel the need to express your ideas more firmly and those around you will receive it well. Do not hesitate to share what you think, because your word has power and can positively influence others. This is a favorable time to draw closer to people who share your interests and passions. Contact with your friends will be key to keeping your energy high and your motivation alive. Keep in mind that relationships are an essential part of your path.

So, Aquarius, continue being authentic and confident. You are in an ideal stage to stand out and leave your mark on the world.

Pisces

Pisces, today attractive offers may arise at work and in business that will allow you to organize your finances with greater solidity. These doors open thanks to your effort and dedication; receive them with confidence. If you have not yet started your own venture, this may be the ideal moment to take the step. The energy around you favors the beginning of new projects and the unfolding of your creativity. Trust yourself and your abilities. Today a constant sense of prosperity and achievement will accompany you. Keep an optimistic mindset and stay open to everything life offers you. Opportunities do not appear every day; when they do, make the most of them.

So, Pisces, move forward with courage and determination. The future is bright and full of possibilities; you just need to take the first step.