Traveling with a passport close to expiration can become a much more serious problem than many people imagine. Although the document is still valid, the United States, Canada, and Spain apply requirements regarding the minimum validity the it must have when entering the country.

Failing to meet that condition can lead to anything from being denied boarding on a flight to being refused at immigration checks, even if the person has the corresponding visa or already has all their reservations confirmed.

What is the passport requirement demanded by the United States, Canada, and Spain?

Although each country has its own immigration rules, the United States, Canada, and Spain agree on requiring that the passport have sufficient validity at the time of entry.

In many cases, immigration authorities may deny entry if the document is close to expiring or does not meet the minimum validity period required by the laws of the destination country.

For that reason, before traveling it is advisable to check both the passport expiration date and the specific conditions required by each country.

What does the United States require to enter the country?

In the case of the United States, the rules depend on the country that issued the passport.

Citizens of some countries are part of the so-called “Six-Month Club”, an agreement under which they may enter even if their passport has less than six months of validity, as long as it remains valid throughout the entire planned stay.

However, travelers whose countries are not part of that agreement must present a passport with at least six months of validity beyond the planned date of departure from the United States.

All the requirements set by Canada and Spain

In Canada, the passport must remain valid for the entire stay in the country. However, authorities recommend that it have several additional months of validity to avoid inconveniences during the trip or in the event of possible itinerary changes.

For their part, those traveling to Spain and the rest of the countries that make up the Schengen Area must present a passport that:

Was issued within the last ten years.

Has a minimum validity of three months after the planned date of departure from the Schengen area.

Is in good condition and has pages available for immigration stamps.

What can happen if the passport does not meet this requirement?

Failing to meet the required validity conditions can create significant problems before and during the trip.

Among the main consequences are:

Denial of boarding by the airline.

Refusal at immigration controls upon arrival in the destination country.

Cancellation or modification of the itinerary .

Loss of hotel, excursion, or flight connection reservations.

Additional expenses for having to process a new passport urgently.

How can you avoid problems before traveling?

Before buying a ticket or confirming an international trip, it is advisable to check the destination country’s immigration requirements and verify the passport expiration date.

In addition, if the document is close to expiring, the most advisable thing is to start the renewal process in advance, since issuance times can vary depending on the country and the demand for applications.