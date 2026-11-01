The life of Gary Sinise, the 71-year-old actor who played Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump (1994), took a major turn after that iconic role. In the wake of the impact his character had, the American decided to put his Hollywood career on the back burner to devote himself to helping service members, veterans, and, above all, the families of fallen soldiers. His motivation is summed up in one line: “I discovered that the more I gave, the more I healed.”

The actor wrote that reflection in a piece published in 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, as he recalled how that day transformed his life.

It was the starting point of a period of service that led him to found organizations and devote much of his time to the armed forces and emergency responders. He later captured that same idea in his autobiography, Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service.

From Lt. Dan to service for veterans

The role of Lt. Dan, a soldier who loses his legs in the Vietnam War, earned Sinise his only Oscar nomination and gave him a deep bond with U.S. veterans. That connection was sealed just weeks after the film’s 1994 release, when a disabled veterans group wanted to honor him.

“There were 3,000 people in that hall. Everyone who could stand was on their feet, giving me a standing ovation. I was so moved and so caught off guard”, the actor recalled in comments to CBS.

He was especially struck by the irony: “I’m an actor; I play roles. These people lived the role I played and were injured, some severely, and they applauded me for simply playing a part”.

From there, he became deeply involved in that world, and in 2011 he created the Gary Sinise Foundation, dedicated to supporting service members, veterans, first responders, and families of the fallen. In addition to the social logistics, Sinise led the Lt. Dan Band, which put on concerts for troops and organizations tied to service.

What is Snowball Express, the annual Disney trip organized by Sinise

One of the foundation’s signature programs is Snowball Express, an annual trip that brings together the families of fallen service members and first responders each December for a five-day retreat at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

According to Walt Disney Company’s official website, since 2018 more than 23,000 children of fallen service members and their guardians have taken part in the program and traveled to Disney World.

In December 2025 alone, the program brought about 1,722 members of those families, mostly children who lost a parent, to the experience. Sinise traveled with them, as he does every year.

“You can’t underestimate the power of bringing all these kids together in a happy environment, because we’re trying to bring them joy right before the holidays, which is a difficult time for a child who has lost a parent,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gary Sinise’s main goal with his Disney trips

The broader goal, according to the actor, is not just the trip but the support that comes with it. It’s about bringing those children together with others going through the same thing so they don’t feel isolated in their grief.

“The most important thing about Snowball Express is that these kids don’t feel alone. There’s a lot of healing, a lot of bonds and a lot of friendship that help them throughout the rest of the year,” Sinise said in the same interview.

The actor acknowledges it is a job with two sides. “It’s comforting because it makes you feel good to see the kids laughing and having fun, but it’s also heartbreaking because you know why they’re there”, he admitted.

In his own words, he summed up the idea that guides his second life, far from the spotlight: “We want to take care of these kids and make sure they know we haven’t forgotten them”.