Baking soda is an ingredient often used for household cleaning, but it can also be added to laundry. Using it in the washing machine can help neutralize bad odors and improve the freshness of clothes.

According to Arm & Hammer, adding baking soda with detergent helps strengthen its cleaning power during the wash. The brand says the ingredient can be especially useful for items that hold odors, such as athletic wear or work clothes.

What is baking soda used for in the washing machine?

Baking soda can be used as a supplement to regular detergent. One of its main benefits is that it helps neutralize odors by balancing pH levels during the wash.

The company also says this ingredient helps soften water, which can improve the effectiveness of cleaning products.

That can make it useful for washing clothes that hold sweat odors or need to regain freshness after several wears.

However, baking soda does not replace detergent; it is added as a supplement during the wash cycle.

How much baking soda should you put in the washing machine?

Arm & Hammer recommends using half a cup of baking soda during the wash and, for extra freshness, adding another half cup during the rinse cycle.

The brand recommends the following steps:

Put the clothes in the washing machine. Add half a cup of baking soda. Add your regular detergent. Start the wash cycle. Add another half cup of baking soda during the rinse cycle.

The recommendation calls for using baking soda with detergent, without replacing your usual laundry products.

What kind of clothes can benefit from baking soda?

This method can be useful for clothes that tend to pick up odors after everyday use, especially athletic wear, work clothes and items exposed to sweat.

The goal is to complement cleaning and help clothes retain a fresh feel after washing.

Before using it, it is a good idea to check garment care labels and the washing machine manufacturer’s instructions, especially when it comes to delicate fabrics or machines with specific requirements.