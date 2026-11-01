On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida , will welcome the new month with showers and thunderstorms, along with wind gusts of up to 52 kilometers per hour and forecast rainfall totals between 13.4 and 18.9 millimeters, depending on the time of day.

According to the weather forecast from AccuWeather for Friday, Oct. 30, the chance of rain will reach 93% during the day and rise to 96% at night. Conditions will be marked by humidity, cloud cover and winds from the east.

When Rain Will Fall in Miami on Nov. 1

According to AccuWeather, Sunday will be “mostly cloudy; there will be some showers and thunderstorms, breezy, humid”. The forecast calls for rain in both the morning and afternoon, among other conditions:

Morning : temperature of 28 C, 65% chance of rain and estimated totals of 5.0 mm.

Afternoon : temperature of 27 C, 79% chance of precipitation and forecast rain of 8.3 mm.

Night: low of 24 C, 96% chance of rain and estimated totals of 18.9 mm. This will be one of the periods requiring the most attention, since the chance of thunderstorms will reach 58%, while during the day it will stand at 54%.

How Much Rain Will Fall in Miami and How Strong Will the Winds Be?

The report forecasts 13.4 millimeters of rain during the day and another 18.9 millimeters Sunday night.

As for the wind, sustained speeds of 24 km/h from the east are expected, with gusts of up to 54 km/h during the day and 48 km/h at night.

The high will be 28 C, with a feels-like temperature of up to 31 C, while humidity could reach 82% in the afternoon.

In addition, AccuWeather keeps a “rip current statement” for Sunday in its report, a warning that is important for swimmers and visitors to coastal areas. The statement is in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.